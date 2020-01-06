IND vs SL | First T20I was abandoned due to heavy rain not wet patches, attests Devajit Saikia

Assam Cricket Association Secretary Devajit Saikia revealed that the official reason for abandoning the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was heavy rainfall and not puddles. Speculations suggested that the match was called off due to wet patches on the pitch but Saikia dismissed those.

It was a disappointing outing for the fans who had gathered in numbers to witness only the second ever T20I at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati between India and Sri Lanka as the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled. As there were heavy rains right after the toss, the reason that was spoken the most about was the wet patches on the pitch. However, ACA Secretary Devajit Saikia insisted that the game was abandoned due to heavy rains.

“The official reason is there was rainfall. There were two spells of heavy showers,” said Saikia.

Saikia had no clue about the claims made by the television commentators that it was the wet patches on the pitch that was the main problem and due to which the game had to be abandoned.

“I have no idea because I have not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will be able to know if there were any lapses. “Personally, I saw there was heavy shower till 9.15 p.m. I am sure you also saw the same thing," Saikia revealed.

Although Saikia said that there was rain around 9: 15 pm, the covers had been taken off at 7:50 pm itself. The water had seeped through the covers into the pitch and had formed wet patches on it. The groundsmen tried their level best to get it dried with all possible equipment like the vacuum cleaner, blow-dryer, etc. but the patches were still present after the cut-off time for the game.