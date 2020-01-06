IND v SL | Will try to take responsibility and do my best, attests Kusal Perera

Sri Lanka’s wicket-keeper batsman Kusal Perera has affirmed that he will try to take up more responsibility and give his best as they take on India in a three-match T20I series away from home. Perera also called on the senior players to step up and guide the transitioning side to do better.

Though he showcased glimpses of his brilliance — particularly that unbeaten century vs South Africa at Durban — Perera is not satisfied with his returns in 2019. And the 29-year-old left-handed batsman has sworn to take up more responsibility, being a senior player, in the short series against India.

"I didn't play consistent Test cricket but in white-ball cricket, I played the last series in Australia. There I played well but not up to the mark. So I will try to do my best in this series. This series will be a good experience for me as I have to take responsibility. I will have to bat at number three position and I will try to do my best," Perera told bcci.tv.

The Sri Lanka cricket team — currently ranked seventh in T20Is — has been going through a transition phase, struggling to replace stalwarts such as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, in recent times. And Perera, who has played 18 Tests, 98 ODIs and 43 T20s, wants the other experienced players in the side to share more responsibility if they are to beat fifth-ranked India.

"We need to play together as a team. Obviously the senior players will have to pull up their socks. They will have to do much better but at the same time the good thing is we have some young bowlers and batsmen in the squad," he said.

"They (India) are very good. In world cricket, India is at the top of the rank. So, as a team, we will try to do what we can do in the middle. We back our strengths," Perera added.