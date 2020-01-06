IND v SL | Injuries part and parcel of cricketer's job, admits Shikhar Dhawan

Opener Shikhar Dhawan has admitted that phases like his injury-plagued 2019 was part and parcel of being a cricketer and that he is looking forward to score big for India in 2020. With Rohit rested, Dhawan has a chance to stake his claim for an opener’s slot in the T20I team in the Sri Lanka series.

After a poor run in 2019 — less so because of his runs, and more because of his recurring injuries — Dhawan has made a comeback into the Indian side to face neighbours, Sri Lanka, in a three-match T20I series. In a T20I World Cup year — hosted by Australia from October 18 to November 15 this year — the 34-year-old wants to have a greater impact on the team’s fortunes.

“Last year I had lots of injuries but that’s part and parcel of our work. It’s a new year and I am looking forward for a new start and it’s gonna go a long way. This year I am looking forward to score lots of runs for the team and for myself and be a more impactful player, win matches for my team and win the World Cup,” he said, elaborating on his goal for 2020,” Dhawan told bcci.tv.

The left-handed opener — who’d returned to form with a century against Australia — was ruled out midway from last year’s ICC ODI World Cup after sustaining a thumb fracture. He then missed the home T20 series against the West Indies in December after hurting his knee during a Ranji Trophy match. Despite being in and out of the team, the Delhi man continues to remain positive.

“I am always positive, I always take things in a positive manner. Injuries are quite natural, so I just take it in my stride. I don’t make a fuss about it. I make sure that I always stay in a positive mindset and that helps things to heal very quickly,” he said.

Though the first of the three matches in the series against Sri Lanka was washed out, Dhawan still has two golden opportunities to make his case against a relatively inexperienced bowling attack.

“I am really looking forward to this series. It’s a good opportunity for me to come and express myself and score big runs. I am always developing my game, developing new shots. I always make sure that I do my preparation well and come on the ground and enjoy myself,” he said.

The second match will be held in Indore on Tuesday.