IND v SL | Bumrah will feel nerves, but no doubts about his preparation, states Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan has admitted that Jasprit Bumrah will feel the nerves on his comeback match, but is confident that the 26-year-old has ticked all the boxes, in terms of preparation. Bumrah will feature for India for the first time in four months when he turns up against Sri Lanka in the T20I series.

Since blowing away the West Indies in their own backyard in the two Tests back in August last year, Bumrah has been forced to the sidelines due to a stress fracture. As he makes his comeback against the Lankans, their skipper Lasith Malinga — Bumrah’s Mumbai Indians teammate — had warned that his batsmen will target the rusty Indian bowler. But Zaheer, a former Mumbai Indians player himself, is not buying it.

“It’s just a mind game that’s going on when someone is making that kind of statement. Also, Lasith Malinga is the captain and so he’s doing his best to give his team that advantage. As far as comebacks are concerned, the doubts and nerves are always there. Make no mistake there, Bumrah will be feeling that. But in terms of preparation, he must have ticked all the boxes as well, so that gives you strength,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz LIVE.

The former Indian pacer added that the key for Bumrah will be to get back that match feeling once again.

“When you’re coming off a lay-off and you go back into a match-scenario, the rustiness is there in terms of getting back the feel of the game. One wicket or one perfect release of the ball from your hand gets you going. In the lead up to the game, the anxiety levels may be high, but I don’t doubt the preparation,” he said.

“He’s the X-factor bowler, I think. Not only the bowling department but the support staff, captain, everyone will be like: Bumrah is back!” Zaheer added.