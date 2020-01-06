In talks with BCB for coaching role, but no confirmation yet, reveals Ottis Gibson
Former South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson unveiled, on Monday, that he has had discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the role of the men’s team's pace bowling coach. Gibson was sacked as the Proteas coach in August following the team’s dismal performance in the World Cup.
A dark phase started for South African cricket after their World Cup exit and the sacking of head coach Ottis Gibson with one month still remaining in his contract showcased the management’s exigency to change the setup. Before the South Africa stint, Gibson worked as the head coach of the West Indies team from 2010-2014, and went back to be the bowling coach of the England team from 2015-2017, a role that he served previously from 2007-2010.
Gibson, who is the current head coach of Cumilla Warriors in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, has revealed to be in discussion with the BCB to take up as bowling coach of the national team. The post has been vacant since former bowling coach Charl Langeveldt left to join the South African national set-up as per Cricket South Africa's request.
"I won't deny that there is a discussion going on of course. But you know there is still a long way from agreeing anything. We will see of course I love cricket and I love being a bowling coach so if there is an opportunity to come and help young fast bowlers then I will look at that opportunity,” Gibson told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, on Monday, as per Cricbuzz.
"There are a lot of young bowlers that I have seen and there is a lot of potential here especially with the fast bowlers," the former West Indies cricketer added.
