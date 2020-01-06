ICC to discuss four-day Tests in March meeting

The ICC has decided to discuss the proposal to introduce four-day Test matches in March playing down heavy criticism from both current and former players. While the idea has been welcomed by some players, CA and ECB have given their nod for the same in a bid to free up the global cricket calendar.

The world of cricket has been hit by a storm as reports of four-day Tests replacing the traditional format that has been doing the rounds lately. It has torn the cricketing world into two parts while receiving heavy criticism from leading current and former players. But the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricket committee has decided to do away with it and are still discussing the proposal.

Former India skipper Anil Kumble, who also heads the ICC cricket committee, confirmed about the same as he shared that the discussion will take place in March when the committee will meet in Dubai.

"Since I am part of the committee, I can't tell what I am thinking about it (proposal) at the moment. We will discuss it in the meeting and let you know," Kumble told PTI

Former greats of the game Andrew Strauss, Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene and Shaun Pollock make up the cricket committee.

According to reports, the proposal has been floated in to completely scrap the traditional five-day format and replace it with the four-day for the 2023-2031 cycle. The idea hasn’t gone down well with the greats of the game including India skipper Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Amongst all the chaos, Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have already given their nod for the proposal stating that it will help free the hectic global schedule and will lighten players’ workload. In the meantime, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly believes that “its too early” to perceive anything.

Amongst those who want the proposal to be implemented are some big names like Shane Warne, Mark Taylor and Michael Vaughan. England and Ireland had already played a four-day Test last year while South Africa and Zimbabwe too played one in 2017.