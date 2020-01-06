Criticism doesn't matter to me anymore, shares Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has clarified that criticism doesn’t bother him anymore and it has helped in a great way as he emerged as the opener with highest runs across formats in a calendar year. Rohit, who had a dream run in 2019 across formats, credited his family for helping him be in a good space in life.

It won’t be a mistake to say that the year 2019 belonged to India opener Rohit Sharma as he fired on all cylinders across formats. Rohit emerged as the opener with highest runs across formats in a calendar year with 2442 runs to his name and broke Sanath Jayasuriya’s record for the same. The India limited-overs vice-captain hailed his family as his reason for her success while sharing that they helped him be in a great space in life and it has clearly reflected in his performance.

"I am a different Rohit in terms of how I think. I am in such a great space in my life because of the family that I have -- my wife (Ritika) and daughter (Samaira). I am not worried about what others are talking," Rohit told PTI looking back at the 12 eventful years of his career in international cricket.

For someone who has received bouquets and brickbats in equal measure, the 32-year-old is no longer bothered by criticism.

"They (wife and daughter) fill me with love and happiness and I try to stay within that rather than thinking about X, Y or Z making comments about me. I have actually passed that age to react to someone talking good or bad things about me. Frankly speaking, it doesnt matter anymore."

The year also saw Rohit succeed in the longest format of the game, something which had eluded him for long, as he was promoted to the top of the order. Rohit grabbed the opportunity by scoring a double ton in his first Test as an opener and never looked back. For the Mumbai lad, the success in recent years is because of a shield that he has been able to build around himself to "shut the noise down".

"When you play the sport, there is a lot of distraction and noise around you. You need to create an environment around yourself so that none of this bothers you. No idea, vision or sermons will come inside that shield unless you allow it. Let people say good things, bad things, one shouldn't be bothered about it."