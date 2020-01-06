England likely to recall Keaton Jennings for Sri Lanka tour

Out-of-favour Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings, who last played a Test for England in February 2019 versus the Windies, is likely to take up Rory Burns' spot in England's tour of Sri Lanka in March after the latter suffered significant damage to his ankle ligaments whilst playing Football on the eve of the Cape Town Test. Jennings, after a poor run of form, was dropped from the England side post the side's 2-1 loss versus the Windies in early 2019, but now, thanks to his immaculate record in the sub-continent, has seen himself catapult amongst the list of potential candidates to replace Burns.