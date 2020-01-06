England likely to recall Keaton Jennings for Sri Lanka tour
Today at 1:24 PM
Keaton Jennings is all set to make a return to the English Test side, with him primed to fill in for the injured Rory Burns for the tour of Sri Lanka. Burns, on the eve of the Newlands Test, has suffered a damage to his ankle ligaments, an injury which ruled him out of the South Africa tour.
Out-of-favour Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings, who last played a Test for England in February 2019 versus the Windies, is likely to take up Rory Burns' spot in England's tour of Sri Lanka in March after the latter suffered significant damage to his ankle ligaments whilst playing Football on the eve of the Cape Town Test. Jennings, after a poor run of form, was dropped from the England side post the side's 2-1 loss versus the Windies in early 2019, but now, thanks to his immaculate record in the sub-continent, has seen himself catapult amongst the list of potential candidates to replace Burns.
The 27-year-old has an impeccable record in Asia, averaging close to 45 in 10 innings, and in fact, in the tour of Sri Lanka last year, was the standout batsman for the Three Lions, scoring 233 runs in three Tests, including a match-winning 146* in Galle. Jennings also incidentally made his debut at the sub-continent, versus India in Mumbai, where he scored a swashbuckling ton at the famous Wankhede stadium.
The news of Burns' injury, however, comes as a massive blow to England, with the left-hander, over the course of the last four months, having established himself as one of the go-to batsmen in the side. Burns backed up his 390-run Ashes with an away ton versus New Zealand in Hamilton, before top-scoring for his side in the second innings of the first Test against South Africa.
