BCB unaware of any private proposal to PCB for playing Test series, reveals Nizamuddin Chowdhury

Bangladesh Cricket Board CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed that they are unaware of any private proposal sent to Pakistan for playing a Test series. BCB said that although Bangladesh agreed to play three T20Is in Pakistan in Janurary-February, they are yet to decide on playing the Test series.

Test cricket returned to Pakistan after ten long years when Si Lanka toured Pakistan in December 2019 for a two match Test series. There were also talks of Bangladesh Touring Pakistan for three T20Is and a one-off test or Two-match Test series. PCB reportedly rejected a proposal from BCB which said that Bangladesh were ready to play the first Test in Pakistan provided that Pakistan were ready to play the second Test in Dhaka. However, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that he was unaware of any such proposal made to PCB.

"I am not aware of any such proposal. We [BCB] still stand to our previous decision. We have principally agreed to play the T20I series in Pakistan, subject to clearance from the government. Following the T20I series, we will assess if we can go ahead in playing the Test series in Pakistan," Nizamuddin told Cricbuzz.

Pakistan hosting a two-match Test series against Bangladesh was a part of ICC World Test Championship and if Bangladesh deny playing it then PCB could approach the ICC. But Nizamuddin said that BCB aren't worried with the matter going to the ICC as they care about the safety of the players.

''The decision is ours. We have to make our decision whether we want to go to Pakistan or not. We have to think about our players and coaching staff. So we are not worried about other things. We didn't say that we won't go. But since it is the first tour to Pakistan in years, there are some fears. We don't want to force anyone to tour Pakistan," he added.

'We have been facing several issues before finalizing the tour of Pakistan. There are a few numbers of stakeholders. We have to respect the opinions of every party before going to play a full series in Pakistan. At this moment, I don't think we have a chance to tour Pakistan to play a Test series."