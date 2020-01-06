BBL 2019-20 | Melbourne Renegades rope in Samit Patel as Harry Gurney's replacement

Beaten, bruised and battered, defending champions Melbourne Renegades, in a desperate attempt to get their season back on track, have turned to veteran English all-rounder Samit Patel. Patel, who has played 258 T20 matches in his career, was signed by the Melbourne-based franchise as the replacement for another Englishman Harry Gurney, who suffered a hamstring injury.

The 2019/20 edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) has been nothing short of a nightmare for the Aaron Finch-led Renegades, who have lost each of their first six matches in the competition. Thus, it goes unsaid that Patel would be an invaluable addition to their side, having plied his trade in this field for more than 15 years. Patel had an outstanding Vitality Blast for Nottinghamshire with the ball, ending the tournament with an economy rate of 6.75, whilst also scalping 6 wickets in the process.