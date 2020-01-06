AUS vs NZ | Prolific batsmen gave Aussie bowlers leeway to be aggressive and efficient, reveals Mitchell Starc

Aussie pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, after Australia’s 3-0 series win against New Zealand, credited the batsmen for putting up high first-innings scores consistently throughout the summer. Australia won the 3rd Test in Sydney by a mammoth 279 runs, which ensured that they ended the summer unbeaten.

Australia carried their terrific run of form throughout the summer over in Sydney to ensure a 3-0 series victory against New Zealand, a series that saw the Aussie batters dominating the NZ bowlers to pile up huge scores (over 400) in the first innings of every Test match. The Pakistan series, just before the Blackcaps toured Australia, saw them score 589 and 580 in the first innings of the two Tests, with run-scoring machines Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner being the most consistent ones amongst the Aussie batters throughout the summer.

Aussie quick Mitchell Starc, who took 4 wickets in the final Test and 15 wickets in total in the just-concluded series, credited their batters for putting up huge first-innings scores regularly which he believes made the job easier for the bowlers.

"All the first-innings totals that the batters (got) us set up a lot of Test matches, gave us a bit more time off the legs as bowlers to rest up and come out hard in second innings or a couple of back-to-back days throughout the summer,” Starc told cricket.com.au.

Marnus Labuschagne, who is having a dream run ever since he came in as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith during the last year’s Ashes, was the pick of the Aussie batters during the summer. He has already piled up four tons from his mere 23 innings long Test career so far and has also reached the 4th spot in the ICC Test Batsmen ranking after playing just 14 games.

Starc hailed Labuschagne and Warner for their outstanding performances. The 29-year-old pacer also credited the whole team for an all-round effort.

"Marnus was unbelievable, Davey was fantastic again in the summer but I think the sheer number of runs in the first innings in all the Test matches is what really set us up.

"It was a fantastic all-round effort for the batters and bowlers and everyone contributed in the field as well."