VIDEO | Cheeky Dale Steyn ridicules Tom Andrew with long pause before running him out

In the Big Bash derby at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on January 5, the Melbourne Renegades batting first had six batsmen with single-digit scores down the order. One of them, Tom Andrews, not only lost his wicket due to a miscommunication with his partner but also fell prey to the antics of Dale Steyn . As the Melbourne Stars recruit, in the 19th over of the innings, bowled a slow one to the batsman on strike, Will Sutherland, missed it but his partner at the other end wanted a run there.

It was rather optimistic on the Andrews’ part as the ball was collected by Peter Handscomb behind the stumps and in no time was thrown towards the bowler’s end where Steyn got hold of it. Steyn had all the time in the world to dismiss Andrews, who joined a static Sutherland at the striker’s end. And the veteran, with a nasty grin on his face, did take his own sweet time to hit the bails off and in the meantime glanced thrice at Andrews making a failing attempt back to his ground. Steyn completed the formalities of running him out and the tailender, who only managed three runs, made his way back to the pavilion as the Renegades were reduced to 140/9. They could only add two more runs with the final four balls remaining.