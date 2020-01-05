VIDEO | Aleem Dar showcases his inner Usain Bolt to leave SCG in splits

Umpire Aleem Dar, of late, has transformed into quite the character on the field. In the first Test in Perth, the veteran from Pakistan, after being 'tackled' by Mitchell Santner , went down in pain, before recovering from the injury in no time to soldier on for the rest of the match. This particular incident made him an overnight star and he soon became a fan favourite due to his antics.

And just when we all thought Dar couldn't out-do his antics in Perth, he pulled off a crazy stunt on Day 3 of the Sydney Test, one that would put a lot of cricketers to shame. On the 56th over of the New Zealand innings, which was also subsequently the first after lunch on Day 3, the bowler Nathan Lyon, batsman Glenn Phillips and all the players on the field were all set to restart play. But just when the ball was about to be bowled, Dar, who was standing at square-leg, out of nowhere, sprinted his heart out towards the other end to stand at point, the equivalent position on the off-side.