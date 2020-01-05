Cricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to groundsmen using Hair Dryer and Steam Iron to dry pitch in first T20I

    no photo
    |

    Twitter reacts to groundsmen using Hair Dryer and Steam Iron to dry pitch in first T20I

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:22 PM

    Unfortunately, the first India-Sri Lanka T20I has been called off due to rain. Indian fans who were waiting eagerly for the first game of the year were left disappointed as the poor drainage facility in Guhawati heaped more misery on the fans. Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure on the same.

    Just embarrassing!

    No Boom show

    Hahahahahaha

    Absolutely

    Football fans can take shots today

    Reverse progression!

    The Big Question

    That's actually bizarre

    Not acceptable

    Cricket FootBall Kabaddi

    Basketball Hockey

    SportsCafe

    SHOW COMMENTS