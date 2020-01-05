Twitter reacts to groundsmen using Hair Dryer and Steam Iron to dry pitch in first T20I

Today at 9:22 PM
Unfortunately, the first India-Sri Lanka T20I has been called off due to rain. Indian fans who were waiting eagerly for the first game of the year were left disappointed as the poor drainage facility in Guhawati heaped more misery on the fans. Fans on Twitter expressed their displeasure on the same.
Just embarrassing!
Shameful they say they have best technology but they don’t know how to cover the ground without get wet. Still SL grounds mans are better than any other in the world. Play resumes within 15 minutes after stop the rain when matches are played in Sri Lanka #INDvSL— Shameel Thawfeek (@Shameelyk) January 5, 2020
#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/vJYCceoEYP— Naren (@iam_naren5) January 5, 2020
No Boom show
Ohhh Shit!! 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️— Akshay Lutade (@Luttu_27) January 5, 2020
it's drizzling in Guwahati again, Rain Rain Rain Go Away.. 🌧️we need Bumrah Bowling to see his Rythm 🤸♀️🏋️#INDvSL #TeamIndia https://t.co/2OEGbkoXP4
Hahahahahaha
Whoever has this genius ideas of having venues in northeast and Tamilnadu on winter season need to be sacked ASAP #INDvSL— Kattar intellectual (@Arunsha45530840) January 5, 2020
Geography 101: it rains over their in winter because of returning monsoon and easterlies.
Absolutely
Rain lead the series 1-0..#INDvSL— Completely Sorted (@mayankm94847123) January 5, 2020
Football fans can take shots today
#INDvSL India vs Srilanka #FIFA #AskStar— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@HowHumans_) January 5, 2020
Whether it's snowfall,Rain,or storm Football match doesn't stop.
Great to be football fan pic.twitter.com/l3fzWnxjnm
Reverse progression!
15 years ago, against Sri Lanka, Assam Cricket Association brought a helicopter to prepare the ground after rain. It was Nehru Stadium though. 15 years since, we are seeing presser being used. Reverse progression. #INDvSL— Bastab K Parida (@ParidaBastab) January 5, 2020
The Big Question
Poor facilities at #Guwahati . how the hell did water leak onto the pitch. which era is this? #INDvSL @BCCI @SGanguly99— Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) January 5, 2020
Water seeping under the covers making the pitch damp? This is ridiculous @BCCI. Please keep marches only in the main centres! Guwahati not good enough! #INDvSL— Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) January 5, 2020
That's actually bizarre
Never seen a more bizarre sight than a hair-dryer used to dry a wet pitch. #INDvSL— Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) January 5, 2020
Hair dryer and a steam iron is being used now to dry up the ground in Guwahati. Crazy scenes #INDvSL— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 5, 2020
Not acceptable
@BCCI #INDvSL - shame on you for not getting the ground ready , iron and hair dryers on world television to dry pitch, shame shame— Andy Sharma (@BILeaderSharma) January 5, 2020
