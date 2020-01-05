SA v ENG | Not right of me to play rash shots, admits Dean Elgar
Today at 4:59 PM
Dean Elgar has admitted that it wasn’t right for him to play a needless aggressive shot like the one that led to his dismissal, triggering South Africa’s first innings collapse against England. The Proteas slumped from 157 for three to 223 all out, handing the visitors a 46-run lead at Cape Town.
Having bowled the English out for 269 in the first innings, the Proteas set out on their innings in a calamitous manner, losing three wickets with just 40 on the board. It was Elgar and young Rassie van der Dussen who steadied the ship with a 117-run partnership for the fourth wicket before the opener threw his wicket away with a century in sight. The left-hander had a big swing at spinner Dom Bess and was caught by England captain Joe Root at mid-off.
"It's actually not right of me playing shots like that, especially being a senior batter. I shouldn't be putting other guys under pressure like that. But I'm also a human being - I'm allowed to make mistakes. I've got two arms, two legs and another thing, so I'm allowed to,” Elgar said, reported Sportstar.
"It was [about] trying to be as patient as possible. If he overpitches it, try to hit the ball to long-on. It was pretty much as easy as that. I felt I played him very well until the brainfart - and then I was sat in the changing room. That's all it is. [It was] a big one. I don't think it was anything to do with the patience factor. I might have just chosen the wrong ball to do what I wanted to do. A few overs ago, I hit him for four. It's a great shot, isn't it? And now you choose the wrong ball, and that's pretty much all she wrote," he said.
Following Elgar’s dismissal, England fought back superbly in the final session, with James Anderson leading the way with three for 34. Elgar added that England are now on top, with a handy lead and a major part of three days to play.
"I would say, after the last hour, they've potentially got one foot ahead of us. It's difficult to look into the future of this game. We know we've got a good battle coming up tomorrow with the ball in hand,” Elgar added.
- Dean Elgar
- Rassie Van Der Dussen
- James Anderson
- Dom Bess
- South Africa Vs England
- South Africa Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
