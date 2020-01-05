Reports | Sacked head coach Chandika Hathurusingha claims 5 million compensation from SLC

Former Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha has demanded USD 5 million compensation for his premature termination according to his contract. Hathurusingha was sacked, along with his assistants, after Sri Lanka's poor run at the World Cup, as they finished 6th, while Mickey Aurthur replaced him.

Former Sri Lanka head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has claimed compensation of USD 5 million from Sri Lanka Cricket over the premature termination of his contract. The former Test player claimed that the two sides failed to agree the terms of his termination last season.

“He has sent a letter of demand asking for $5 million,” board secretary Mohan de Silva told AFP.

Hathurusingha along with his assistants were fired after Sri Lanka’s disappointing World Cup, where the country finished at the sixth position. A banter had followed with the then sports minister Harin Fernando claiming that Hathurusingha was overpaid.

Fernando further said that they got South African Mickey Arthur, who had been given the task of revamping the country’s national side as the new head coach, at half the price of Hathurusingha.

Hathurusingha has demanded his full salary of the remaining 18 months of the contract which sums a touch above 1 million. The former coach, according to Sunday Island newspaper's report, has claimed that the premature termination has dented his reputation in the circuit.

The report claims that the governing body has agreed to pay Hathurusingha his salary of only six months, which stood at USD 60,000 per month at the time of his termination.