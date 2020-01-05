People knew me as Irfan Pathan’s brother, admits Yusuf Pathan

Following Irfan Pathan’s retirement, Yusuf Pathan, in an interview with the Indian Express, revealed that it was because of his brother that he became such a well-known name in the Indian team and the domestic team. He further opened up about his childhood experience with his brother in Baroda.

Yusuf Pathan’s debut in World Cricket for India came in the 2007 World T20 final when he opened the batting for the team. Since then, Yusuf’s career has been up and down, with moments of brilliance for the national team being overshadowed by a massive slump in form. He last played a T20I against South Africa early in 2012 before being axed out of the Indian setup and ever since, has failed to make a lucrative comeback into the team.

Following his brother’s retirement, Yusuf, in an interview with the Indian Express, revealed how he was always known first as Irfan Pathan’s brother both in the domestic setup and for the Indian team.

“I must say that it is because of him that I too became well-known and made a name for myself. When I played domestic cricket, people knew that I was Irfan’s brother,” said Yusuf in the interview.

Further, the right-hander was asked about his brother’s injury-prone glorious career. Irfan, during his time with the Indian team, had been a World-Cup winner and further picked up the first hat trick in the Test format for India.

“Irfan suffered many injury setbacks but he handled those difficult phases in his career well. More often than not he made a successful return from an injury lay-off,” he added.

“There were times when coaches adviced him to change his action. They probably did it for his betterment. I don’t think he lost the ability to swing the ball. He still swings the new ball. Today who swings with ball after the first five overs?”