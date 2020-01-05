PAK v BAN | Pakistan board rejects Bangladesh proposal to play one Test in Pakistan

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has confirmed that the board has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) proposal to play only one of the two matches in Pakistan. Bangladesh is scheduled to tour Pakistan from January 18 to play two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

Even though Sri Lanka just concluded their tour of Pakistan last month, vouching for the security arrangements in the country, Bangladesh have held out for more. Recently, they extended a proposal agreeing to play one Test in Pakistan provided the second match of the ICC World Test Championship is held in Dhaka. However, this proposal was rejected by the PCB, with the official making it clear that the two Tests were part of Pakistan’s home series and must be played there.

“Privately the proposal to have one Test in Pakistan and one in Bangladesh has been floated but has been rejected,” the PCB official told PTI.

“It is strange that the BCB wants Pakistan to play a Test in Bangladesh in return,” the official added.

Though the tour, as per schedule, is set to kick off in two weeks from now, it still remains uncertain as BCB officials had earlier said that they will just play the T20 series there and not the Tests. It seems that the Bangladesh board is willing to play the three T20Is in Pakistan and then decide after assessing the security situation whether to play the Test series or not. The PCB, meanwhile, has ruled out hosting any of the Test matches at a neutral venue.