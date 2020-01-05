Leo Carter becomes seventh batsman to smash six sixes in an over

New Zealand batsman Leo Carter, on Sunday, became the seventh cricketer in history - the fourth in T20s - and the first Kiwi in the history of the game to hit six sixes in a single over. Playing for Canterbury Kings in the Super Smash fixture versus Northern Knights, the southpaw, in the 16th over of the chase, smashed Anton Devcich for six sixes in a single over. Chasing a steep target of 220, the Kings needed 64 runs off the last 5 overs, but in the end, got to the target with 7 balls left, owing to Carter's heroics, with the left-hander finishing at 70* off just 29 balls.