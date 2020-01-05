Leo Carter becomes seventh batsman to smash six sixes in an over
Today at 1:31 PM
Canterbury left-hander Leo Carter, on Sunday, became just the seventh cricketer and first New Zealander in history to smash six sixes in a single over. In his side's Super Smash match against Northern Knights, Carter smacked left-armer Anton Devcich for six sixes in a single over to script history.
New Zealand batsman Leo Carter, on Sunday, became the seventh cricketer in history - the fourth in T20s - and the first Kiwi in the history of the game to hit six sixes in a single over. Playing for Canterbury Kings in the Super Smash fixture versus Northern Knights, the southpaw, in the 16th over of the chase, smashed Anton Devcich for six sixes in a single over. Chasing a steep target of 220, the Kings needed 64 runs off the last 5 overs, but in the end, got to the target with 7 balls left, owing to Carter's heroics, with the left-hander finishing at 70* off just 29 balls.
Carter joined an elite list comprising Gary Sobers (West Indies), Ravi Shastri (India), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), Yuvraj Singh (India), Ross Whiteley (England) and Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) as the only batsmen to hit six sixes in a single over, and also became the first New Zealander to achieve the feat. He is also just the fourth batsman after Yuvraj, Whiteley and Zazai to achieve the feat in T20 cricket.
The last batsman to achieve this feat was Afghanistan's Zazai back in October 2018, when he smashed Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in an Afghanistan Premier League game.
