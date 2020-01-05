IND vs SL | My only target is to play knock-out round in T20 World Cup, asserts Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga has stated that he wants to see Sri Lanka qualify for the knock-out round in the T20 World Cup and can happily retire after that with contentment in his heart. The pacer has also added that T20 is an unpredictable format and Sri Lanka are looking for a new start in the New Year.

After being written off by many, Malinga showed the world what he has got with some devastating spell of fast bowling in the last few years. He has not only made himself a weapon to Sri Lanka's disturbing dynamics but also ensured that his captaincy remains a fundamental factor why the world is still interested in the team from Emerald Isle even after regular underperformance. Only an active member in the shortest version of the game, having retired from the other two formats, it was only genuine that question about his future will linger, and it did, as Sri Lanka stepped feet in India for a three-match T20I series.

"I've already retired from Tests and ODIs. Now whatever is required for Sri Lanka cricket. If they say it's enough for me now then I'll be really happy to retire from T20s also. My only target is to play knock-out round in the T20 World Cup. If Sri Lanka qualify for the knockouts, I would never mind retiring anytime after that," Malinga said, reported PTI.

With the team in complete shambles, after losing to Australia 3-0, many haven't given Sri Lanka any chance in the three-match rubber against India. However, Malinga seeks inspiration from their 2014 World T20 final victory as he believes in the shortest format of the game, anything is possible. In the 2014 World T20, Malinga and Nuwan Kulasaekara made India suffer to no end, restricting them below 130, as Sri Lanka gave a fitting farewell to Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

"We are looking for a new start in the New Year. T20 is an unpredictable format. We can't predict say who's the best. Anyone can change the momentum in one over. I want to give an opportunity to the young players. They are talented, have skills but lack experience. It's an important series to set the tone for us. In this format, the key is to win the situations and bowlers can win you matches."