Four-day Test matches will invite more drawn games, feels Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has stated that the current buzzing topic of four-day Test matches is a ridiculous idea which will invite more dull and drawn games. The former Indian opener has also added that the concept will take away the role of the spinners and the charm of playing on a wearing fifth-day pitch.

Virat Kohli, in no uncertain words, has made it clear that he is not a fan of the four-day Tests as the Indian skipper believes that reducing a day from the traditional format would take away the novelty factor. He found support from many quarters with the purists taking the ICC left, right, centre and hailing Kohli for expressing his views directly. Now, the Indian skipper found support in the form of Gautam Gambhir who has stated that four-day Test matches will invite more drawn games.

"I welcomed 2020 in Jaisalmer with family and friends. Beyond the celebrations and feasting, the talk would invariably veer to cricket. The common consensus among the bunch was that something was amiss in our game. Some felt said day-night Test cricket is the future, others felt better management of players' fitness was the need of the hour," Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

"I also heard that cricket needs an 'American marketing hand' to make it more of a global game. When my turn came, I listed two aspects: lack of champion cricketers and lively pitches. At the outset, let me say that I think four-day Test matches are a ridiculous idea and should be dropped immediately. It will invite drawn games, will have no place for spinners and will take away the charm of playing on a wearing fifth-day pitch."

India are all set to start their new year with a series against their 3 AM friend Sri Lanka, with the first of the three T20Is being played in Guwahati today. Although Sri Lanka boast star power in the form of Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, and Kusal Perera, their predicament goes far deeper. Gambhir rues the poor health of international cricket at the moment, saying it is not enough to attract new fans to the ground.

"As India begin their year with a T20I series against Sri Lanka, I wonder how many of you know who the two opening batsmen from the visiting team will be. Apart from the 'M & M' - Matthews and Malinga - may be an ardent fan can relate to Kusal Perera. And that's about it. Sri Lanka are not the only team in this predicament.

"South Africa are no different. Pakistan too. West Indies and New Zealand are better placed in terms of star power but I am not sure there is enough there to attract a new fan. I am also worried about too much censorship on the players. It seems even a frown on the forehead can lead them to the match referee's room. The game needs characters and not robots," Gambhir added.