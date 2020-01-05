BBL 2019-20 | Marcus Stoinis slapped with $7,500 fine for personal abuse
All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been handed a $7,500 fine by Cricket Australia after he was caught directing a slur of homophobic nature at Kane Richardson. The incident took place in a Big Bash League derby game between the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, on Saturday, at the MCG.
Only six weeks following James Pattinson getting a one-match suspension, Cricket Australia has faced another instance of on-field misbehaviour and this time it was during a BBL game. During the Melbourne derby, which the Stars won comfortably, all-rounder Stoinis was caught directing a homophobic slur at his Renegades counterpart Kane Richardson. Following that incident, the Melbourne Stars opener was found guilty of a level two breach and was handed a $7,500 fine on the grounds of "personal abuse" of a player. Stoinis, who felt that he was “caught in the moment”, has apologised and accepted the charge without challenge. While Pattinson’s case was his third code of conduct breach in 12 months, Stoinis escaped with a fine because it was his first.
"I got caught in the moment and took it too far. I realised immediately I was in the wrong and I apologise to Kane and to the umpires. I did the wrong thing and accept responsibility for my actions. The standards are there for a reason and I accept the penalty," Stoinis confessed, according to cricket.com.au.
"The behaviour in this matter falls short of the standards we expect and we have acted accordingly. There is no place for it in the game," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, said.
