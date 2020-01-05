BBL 2019-20 | Marcus Stoinis slapped with $7,500 fine for personal abuse

Only six weeks following James Pattinson getting a one-match suspension, Cricket Australia has faced another instance of on-field misbehaviour and this time it was during a BBL game. During the Melbourne derby, which the Stars won comfortably, all-rounder Stoinis was caught directing a homophobic slur at his Renegades counterpart Kane Richardson. Following that incident, the Melbourne Stars opener was found guilty of a level two breach and was handed a $7,500 fine on the grounds of "personal abuse" of a player. Stoinis, who felt that he was “caught in the moment”, has apologised and accepted the charge without challenge. While Pattinson’s case was his third code of conduct breach in 12 months, Stoinis escaped with a fine because it was his first.