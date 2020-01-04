Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni similar as captains, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to make his comeback to cricket, has revealed that his experience with captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni was rather similar. Bumrah will be back in the Indian jersey after four months of being away, partly due to injury and rest due to BCCI’s workload management.

India’s ace pacer Bumrah is set to make his international comeback in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting on January 5, after a four-month hiatus as he was out due to a back injury. In the interim, Bumrah did not feature in a game for his state team, Gujarat, either. The 26-year-old fast bowler last played for India during their tour of West Indies that followed right after the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019.

Bumrah, who made his India debut in January 2016, had one year of play under captain MS Dhoni and since 2017 has experienced the leadership of Kohli. The fast bowler has admitted that both the captains are similar in the way that they want you to take the ownership, starting from letting the bowlers arrange their own field and take responsibility for their own bowling.

"Both of them are pretty similar in the way that they want you to take ownership. They give you the field you want, the help you need. You take responsibility for your own bowling," said Jasprit Bumrah, reported Hindustan Times.

Bumrah also added that his preferred format is Test cricket and he would choose it over T20s and ODIs.

"If you do well in Tests, you can do well in any format. Because people saw me in the IPL first, they think that’s what made me."