VIDEO | Mystical Glenn Maxwell predicts the downfall of Sam Harper
Today at 3:16 PM
Glenn Maxwell predicted that bowling at the top just above the stump would be the ideal way to get the walking Sam Harper out and that is exactly what happened. The youngster walked down the ground just like he did many times in the innings to spoon a simple catch to the fielder at mid-on.
It was not the first time that we have witnessed an ‘astrological’ wish by a player in this edition of the Big Bash. Even more, this was not the first time we have seen a Melbourne Stars player predict the downfall of an opener, with Peter Handscomb predicting D’Arcy Short’s dismissal. This time, it was the mic’d skipper Glenn Maxwell who told that his plans to get Sam Harper out would be to bowl straight and just above the stump.
The next delivery, as predicted by the skipper, Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled in the exact channel which resulted in a dancing Sam Harper spooning a simple grab to Daniel Worrall with a relieved Maxwell. Harper looked fidgety yet threatened in the powerplays for the Renegades with skipper Aaron Finch struggling to meet the ball with the bat.
Further, in the same game, Maxwell went on to predict how he would get Dan Christian out, and that according to him was with spinners. Guess what? He was right yet again as Christian stepped out of the crease against Sandeep Lamichanne to only leave his foot in-air for a millisecond before Handcomb brought the bails down. Maxwell indeed was being astrological in the game for the Stars as Lamichane was instrumental in the middle overs.
Watch the video here:
"We might get a catch at mid-off or mid-on" @Gmaxi_32 is a cricketing genius 🤯 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/jkm2NLC9sG— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2020
