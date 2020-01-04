VIDEO | Mystical Glenn Maxwell predicts the downfall of Sam Harper

Further, in the same game, Maxwell went on to predict how he would get Dan Christian out, and that according to him was with spinners. Guess what? He was right yet again as Christian stepped out of the crease against Sandeep Lamichanne to only leave his foot in-air for a millisecond before Handcomb brought the bails down. Maxwell indeed was being astrological in the game for the Stars as Lamichane was instrumental in the middle overs.