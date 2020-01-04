VIDEO | James Pattinson dismissed in bizarre manner as ball hits Helmet, bat, shoulder to crash onto stumps
James Pattinson got out bizarrely yet again, this time in an international game when Neil Wagner’s bouncer hit the left-hander’s helmet, bounced off his bat, then his shoulder and hit the backside of the bat and on to the stumps. Wagner got another wicket thanks to his short-ball ploy this series.
How many times have we heard that the ball bounces off the helmet, hits the back of the bat before bouncing off his shoulder and go on to crash the stumps? Never in Test cricket right? However, there was always a first and such was James Pattinson’s wicket in the ongoing Test against New Zealand that it would register itself as one of the most bizarre dismissals in Test cricket. Coming out to bat after skipper Tim Paine's dismissal, Pattinson hung on to the crease alongside Marnus Labuschange, who was batting at 211 till the short ball from Neil Wagner.
Wagner, whose ploy this series has been bouncing the opposition out, attempted his tried and tested trick yet again against Pattinson. However, this time around, the ball did not bounce as much as either of them expected it to, with the ball hitting the Australian’s helmet before it crashed off the face of his bat as it hit his shoulder. It did not stop there as the ball went on to hit the back before the finishing touch of hitting the stump. All in one play, phew!
It left Wagner relieved and Pattinson embarrassed, with Australia losing their sixth wicket as they piled up 410 runs in the first innings when the left-hander was dismissed. For the first time in this series, the ball did not bounce as much as we hoped it would. However, it was not the first time Pattinson has got into a tangle, with the left-hander’s like-to-like dismissal in the Sheffield Shield game against New South Wales coming straight to the mind. And for Pattinson, it all unfolded yet again in front of his eyes, the dreaded luck with the bat continued.
