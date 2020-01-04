Twitter reacts to Irfan Pathan retiring from all forms of cricket

Today at 5:29 PM
India's veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Pathan had made his debut as a 19-year-old against Australia in 2003 and become a regular across formats. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same and wishes poured in for Pathan on his retirement.
Thank you for Karachi 2006, thank you for Jo'berg 2007
Farewell @IrfanPathan.— kashish Gandhi (@kashishgandhi) January 4, 2020
Loved your bowling and that hat-trick against pak will always be special. Best of luck for future :) #swingkaking#farewellirfan
Can never have enough of those outswingers
Irfan pathan retires, thank you for the memories @IrfanPathan#ThankYouIrfan— R@jn!$h ♂ ®🏏 (@irajnish56) January 4, 2020
One of the favourite— varun goyal (@varunmaddy) January 4, 2020
A great who never got his due
#IrfanPathan Retires— Boring Cricket (@BoringCricket) January 4, 2020
- 122 FC Matches (384 Wickets)
- 193 List A Matches (272 Wickets)
- 29 Test Matches (100 Wickets, 1105 Runs)
- 120 ODI Matches (173 Wickets, 1544 Runs)
- 24 T20I Matches (28 Wickets, 172 Runs)
- 103 IPL Matches (80 Wickets, 1139 Runs)
One of the greatest Indian player retires from all format of the game today #IrfanPathan #ThankYouIrfan @IrfanPathan 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lUqb8hmhYH— Sourav Ranjan Meher (@ImSourav_123) January 4, 2020
His legacy will stand the test of time
#IrfanPathan retires from all forms of cricket. Thank you Irfan for your contribution to Indian cricket. That hat-trick against Pakistan still stands out as the best!— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 4, 2020
Thank you for everything Irfan Pathan.— Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) January 4, 2020
World Cup T20 2007 hero, hat-trick hero v Pakistan.
Happy retirement!#FarewellIrfan#ThankYouIrfan
Have a great second innings @IrfanPathan. That hat-trick against Pakistan would always remain special ❤️#bcci #irfanpathan #icc— Aditya Samant (@asamant93) January 4, 2020
One of India's modern-day greats
Irfan Pathan Announced retirement from all formats of cricket 👍— Rohit Sharma FC (@ImRoFC) January 4, 2020
Test:
1105 runs @ 31.57
100 Wickets @ 32.26
ODI:
1544 runs @ 23.39
173 W @ 29.72
T20I:
172 runs @ 24.57
28 W @ 22.07
#ThankYouIrfan pic.twitter.com/b0Qf41mmdV
#IrfanPathan, what a bowler.. He genuinely nailed the opposition with both swings!!!— Rajath Shetty (@Rajathds) January 4, 2020
Thanks @IrfanPathan - COMING FROM A 9 YEAR OLD, who is now 25 years old & watching the India-Australia series of 2003-04 again! ❤️@gilly381 might say some few words here😊#ThankYouIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/15SuvwWvLv
@IrfanPathan thank you for the wonderful years of cricket, and best of luck for the future endeavours— Chowkidar Omkar Mandlik (@FactualHindu) January 4, 2020
