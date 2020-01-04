Cricket

    Twitter reacts to Irfan Pathan retiring from all forms of cricket

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:29 PM

    India's veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Pathan had made his debut as a 19-year-old against Australia in 2003 and become a regular across formats. Fans on Twitter reacted on the same and wishes poured in for Pathan on his retirement.

    Thank you for Karachi 2006, thank you for Jo'berg 2007

    Can never have enough of those outswingers

    Definitely

    A great who never got his due

    Can't agree more

    His legacy will stand the test of time

    One of India's modern-day greats

