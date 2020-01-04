Ricky Ponting flags Marnus Labuschagne as future captaincy prospect

Ricky Ponting backs Marnus Labuschagne to become Australia’s Test captain in future. Ponting pointed out that current skipper Tim Paine, who took over the captaincy after Steve Smith’s ban, deserves to play for another 12-18 months considering his batting form and captaincy record

Two-time World Cup-winning(2003,2007) captain and Australian great Ricky Ponting has named Marnus Labuschagne as a future captaincy prospect, given his run of form since returning to the side in the Ashes this year. Having played only 14 Tests (22 innings) so far, the current Aussie No.3 has piled up 1400 runs at a stunning average of 63. He brought up his fourth Test century against New Zealand in the ongoing third Test of the series which he converted to a double century.

Being impressed by the 25-year-old batsman, Ponting said that he will be definitely in the reckoning for captaincy if he continues to establish himself at the top level like he has been doing so far. Current Test captain Tim Paine’s future became the talking point after he turned 35 last month and Steve Smith’s captaincy ban expiring in March end. The former Aussie skipper believes that Paine does not have age on his side now.

"Paine hasn't really got age on his side but he probably had one his best games for Australia last week in Melbourne," Ponting told cricket.com.au when asked who would be Australia's Test captain in a year’s time.

Labuschagne has had limited opportunities to captain his domestic team Queensland having come through behind long-serving leaders Chris Hartley and Usman Khawaja, while club teammate Jimmy Peirson has shouldered the responsibility when Khawaja has been away on national duties.

"Travis Head is vice-captain now, Marnus Labuschagne is another one that will come into the conversation in 12-18 months' time once he's properly established himself in the team. He seems like the right sort of guy to maybe be a captain down the track at some point,” opined Ponting.

“But 12 months down the track, I'll give Painey at least another 12 months. Yes, he's 35 but if you think of it in cricket terms he's still relatively young. With all the cricket that he's missed through his career with his finger issues, it's not like his body has given up on him or getting little injuries – he's as fit as anyone in that squad."