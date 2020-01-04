Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - Bowlers dominate in Haryana-Chattisgarh game

As much as 20 wickets fell in a dramatic day as both Haryana and Chattisgarh got bowled out for 123 and 119 respectively. Elsewhere, Services tightened their grip over Maharashtra while Assam kept Uttarakhand at bay and Jharkhand and J&K have absolutely nothing to separate them on an eventful day.

Services have Maharashtra on the ropes

After rolling out Maharashtra for just 44, Services were able to post a decent score of 285 in their first innings, taking a daunting lead of 241 runs. In reply, Maharashtra has again found themselves in deep trouble as they ended the day on 93-5. Sadichanand Pandey provided most of the breakthroughs as he picked up three wickets. Unless Maharashtra put a batting masterclass, the game is Services' to lose from here.

Ranjit Mali puts Assam ahead

Resuming their innings, Assam added a few runs to their overnight score with the help of Riyan Parag's century (123) before they got bowled out for 294. In reply, Uttarakhand openers needed to give them a good start but that was not possible as they succumbed to 32-4 by the end of day's play. Ranjit Mali was the pick of the Assam bowlers with figures of 3/11.

Jharkhand, J&K still go neck-to-neck

Virat Singh and skipper Saurabh Tiwary looked to carry on their partnership but Abid Mushtaq and Umar Nazir triggered a lower-order collapse which led to Jharkhand getting bowled out for 259. In reply, Suryansh Raina played a good innings before being dismissed for 76 as J&K ended the day on 135-3 with Ashish Kumar taking all three wickets. With two days played, there is still no separating these two sides.

Bowlers run riots in Haryana-Chattisgarh game

20 wickets fell in a day as Haryana were first bowled out for 123 and Chattisgarh fell just 4 runs short, getting bowled out for 119. After no play on day one, Haryana batted first on the second day and were bowled out for just 123 with the highest scorer being Ajit Chahal (34*), In reply, when Chattisgarh batsmen needed to drive home the advantage, they fell like skittles and got bowled out, with Chahal picking up a five-wicket haul and skipper Harshal Patel picking up four wickets.