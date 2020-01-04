Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Good day at the office for Hyderabad, Andhra

Wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth's unbeaten 91 has put Hyderabad in a position of strength as they got past Kerala's first innings score while Andhra batsmen gave Andhra a sizeable lead over Rajasthan. Elsewhere, Delhi batsmen batted really well until late strikes from the Punjab bowlers balanced it.

Sumanth puts Hyderabad ahead

Hyderabad quickly bowled out Kerala for 164 and were looking to put runs on the board. But Sandeep Warrier picked up four wickets as Hyderabad were reeling at 110-7. This is when wicket-keeper Kolla Sumanth stepped up and scored an unbeaten 91 as Hyderabad ended their day on 193-8, and will be looking to build on this lead.

Late strikes from Punjab puts the game in balance

On the back of Gurkeerat Singh Mann's 81, Punjab were able to post a decent 313 in their first innings. In reply, skipper Dhruv Shorey batted brilliantly before he was out on 96. Late wickets from Punjab bowler took the total from 186-2 to 195-4 at stumps. Nitish Rana is still at the crease and Delhi will be looking to get past Punjab's first-innings score.

Gnaneshwar, Sasikanth put Andhra ahead

After bowling out Rajasthan for 151, Andhra batting looked to click as CR Gnaneshwar top-scored with 73 and was ably supported down the order by a half-century from KV Sasikanth. Andhra were able to score 257 and inflicted a 106-run lead over Rajasthan. Rajasthan will have to bat very well in order to expect a positive outcome from the game.