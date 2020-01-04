Quadrangular U-19 | Priyam Garg leads from front as India U-19 get off to winning start

Today at 2:41 PM
Priyam Garg led from the front with a 103-ball 110 as India U-19 outplayed South Africa colts by 66 runs to start their campaign in style. Sushant Mishra complimented Garg’s effort with a four-wicket haul in the second innings while Ravi Bishnoi picked up a couple of wickets to help India win.
Brief Scores: India Under-19s 264/5 in 50 overs (Priyam Garg 110; Mondli Khumalo 4/53) beat South Africa Under-19s 198 for 9 in 50 overs (Bryce Parsons 57; Sushant Mishra 4/48) by 66 runs.
Winning the toss, India opted to bat first but immediately left to rue the decision Mondli Khumalo got the better of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena to reduce India to 29/2. That, however, brought the duo of Tilak Varma and Priyam Garg to picture as they forged a solid partnership of 91 runs to pull India out of the woods.
Varma became the third victim of Khumalo but there was no stopping India from that point on as skipper Garg partnered with wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel to ensure the team had a solid foundation for the game ahead. India eventually managed to get to a formidable total of 264/5, which seemed to have been a difficult proposition for the hosts to chase down.
Sushant Mishra led the early foundation for India, dismissing three out of South Africa’s top-four. That left skipper Bryce Parsons to wage a lone battle but that was never going to be enough. Parsons became the last man to be dismissed, off Mishra, as South Africa could manage to put up 198/9 in 50 overs.
The Indian colts will next face Zimbabwe on Sunday.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Priyam Garg
- Sushant Mishra
- Ravi Bishoni
- India U 19 Quadrangular Series
- India U 19 Cricket Team
- South Africa U 19 Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.