Prithvi Shaw’s New Zealand tour in doubt after sudden shoulder injury

Prithvi Shaw has hurt his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka in Mumbai on Friday, putting his New Zealand tour with India A in jeopardy. Shaw left for Bengaluru after he was called to National Cricket Academy(NCA).

The 20-year-old Mumbai opener who came back from an eight-month doping ban during last year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was making headlines with his scintillating batting performances since his resurgence. However, Shaw’s dream of making a comeback into the national side has faced some uncertainty after he has injured his left shoulder during Mumbai’s encounter against Karnataka.

Shaw was named in India A squad that is set to leave on 10 January for New Zealand. Shaw was summoned by the National Cricket Academy(NCA) as confirmed my Mumbai’s team manager.

"He has been called to NCA. Mumbai Cricket Association got an email from the BCCI. He has left for Bengaluru. He couldn't even lift his hand. He has a tear in the shoulder. That much is known," said Ajinkya Naik, Mumbai team's manager.

"He was not in a position to bat. How serious is the injury will be known at the NCA," Naik added.

Shaw had undergone an MRI scan in presence of Mumbai's physio on Friday. He did not take the field in the second day and Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane opened in his absence. In the tournament, against Baroda, the 20-year-old scored 66 and 202 while against Railways, he managed 12 and 23. While he scored 23 in the first innings of the ongoing game against Karnataka.