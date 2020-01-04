Prithvi Shaw suffers from shoulder injury ahead of New Zealand tour

Prithvi Shaw landed awkwardly on his shoulder during fielding and left the field in pain, taking no further part in the innings, Shaw is a part of India A's squad that will travel to New Zealand but this injury puts him in serious doubt of having to miss out again on the spot of reserve opener.

Prithvi Shaw has had a horrible 2019 which contained injuries as well as suspension due to doping. But he was back with a bang as he scored his maiden first-class double-hundred against Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and helped Mumbai win the game. He was named in India A squad that travelled to New Zealand and was tipped to be the reserve opener for India's Test series against New Zealand in February.

However, the reported shoulder injury has changed the dynamics of the situation completely. In the game between Mumbai and Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex, Shaw tried to stop the ball by diving and in the process landed awkwardly on his shoulder and left the field in pain. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav later confirmed that the injury was not as bad as they thought it would be but the player was taken to do precautionary MRI scans.

"He (Shaw) looks better. Looking at him on the ground, it was not looking good but now I think he is looking good. Later on, I will get to know from the physio on what exactly the situation is (with regard to him)," said Surya, reported India Today

After having a tough 2019 and coming back in style, Shaw was hopeful of getting a place in India's Test squad but the injury has put a huge question mark on his place. Only time will tell whether Shaw will be able to get back into the Indian team and whether he will be fit in time for the New Zealand series.