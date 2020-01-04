Jasprit Bumrah looked in good rhythm, says Priyank Panchal

Bumrah was supposed to play Gujarat’s encounter against Kerala before the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly intervened and pulled him out of the match sighting more recovery time before the start of three-match T20 series against neighbours Sri Lanka starting from January 5. Panchal who debuted in 2008 and is a senior to Bumrah who burst out in 2013 believes the pacer has not lost any pace and has regained proper rhythm.