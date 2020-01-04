Jasprit Bumrah looked in good rhythm, says Priyank Panchal

Today at 7:14 PM
Jasprit Bumrah, who is coming back from a stress fracture in his lower back, looked in good rhythm and shape, according to his Gujarat teammate Priyank Panchal. Panchal has faced Bumrah in the nets before Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy match against Kerala which the pacer was pulled out by the BCCI.
At the Gujarat nets, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah was exuberating steam. Priyank Panchal was facing him and was happy to see his statemate regaining the rhythm and pace he used to display playing for India. The 26-year-old pacer was making his way back from injury (stress fracture in the lower back) that he sustained during India’s tour of West Indies.
“He (Bumrah) was amazing. He was bowling with proper rhythm, the rhythm he wanted. He looked in good shape. There was no loss of pace and he trained quite hard. It was pretty normal, the way he was. He was giving 100 percent,” Panchal told The Indian Express.
Bumrah was supposed to play Gujarat’s encounter against Kerala before the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly intervened and pulled him out of the match sighting more recovery time before the start of three-match T20 series against neighbours Sri Lanka starting from January 5. Panchal who debuted in 2008 and is a senior to Bumrah who burst out in 2013 believes the pacer has not lost any pace and has regained proper rhythm.
