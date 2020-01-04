IND Vs Sri Lanka | I see a cultural shift in Indian cricket, asserts Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, on the eve of the first T20 against Sri Lanka, has heaped praises on the current bunch of Indian cricketers as he believes that there is a cultural shift in the team. Team India's final stretch towards the ICC T20 World Cup begins as the hosts will take on the neighbours from January 5.

With India’s preparation to T20 World Cup later this year starting its final stretch with a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka, India skipper Virat Kohli believes picking players for T20 cricket is not a problem with players emerging from high-pressure IPL.

"T20 is something we don't have any problems in picking players. Because you have the IPL, at a very competitive level, guys have been performing season after season," he said on the eve of the series against Sri Lanka.

With India’s participation being uncertain in Asia Cup that will see Pakistan host few matches, they are having 11 T20Is left before they fly off to Australia for the World Cup. Indis have been struggling with injury concerns of late and that led to some newcomers like Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini making the cut. Skipper Kohli continued to stress team India’s ‘cultural shift’. He reiterated that young players have been made to feel comfortable by the regulars and the team’s success being the paramount, well above individual success.

"I see a cultural shift in Indian cricket. It's about playing for the team and not thinking as individuals. From a very young stage, we've focused on what we did as individuals. When we came back from a game, we were asked what did you do and not how the team did. That's a mindset change I see has happened in the last three years. We've started to appreciate small performances of the guys who may have taken a catch or got a great run out,” stressed Kohli.

Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have been supporting underperforming Rishabh Pant who was booed by the crowd on several occasions. Kohli mentioned that it is important to support youngsters who are feeling the pressure of playing at the highest level.

"If you see someone going into their shell, pull that guy out and let's focus on the team. These things are important to address and focus on every now and then. As sportsmen, we can take a lot of pressure about our own performances. Once you focus on the team, you can do things you can't even imagine. That chat was basically to keep this culture going and change the mindset of the guys coming in as well so that they are not too worried about their own performances," added Kohli.