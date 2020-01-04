IND vs SL | First T20I a dress rehearsal for IPL games : Assam Cricket Association

The Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati is set to host the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka and this could well be a dress rehearsal for the IPL games that it is set to host for the Rajasthan Royals. It will be the first venue from the north-east to host an IPL game ever when they host Royals' game.

India will be playing their First T20I of the three-match series versus Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. This stadium is relatively new as it has hosted only two international games before, one in which India lost a T20I to Australia in 2017 and the ODI was won by India against the West Indies as they chased down 300 plus score inside 43 overs.

This also happens to be the stadium that will be hosting at least two of the home games of Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season of the IPL. With young star and local boy Riyan Parag in their side, Rajasthan Royals will be looking to have great support behind them. Thus this T20I is more like a dress rehearsal to what the atmosphere will be like in the IPL and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) are trying their best to provide the best experience.

"We are leaving no stone unturned to make it successful. We will have DJs and there will be fireworks making it a vibrant evening. People will truly enjoy the match," ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

There were many protests going on in Assam about the Citizenship Amendment Bill but Saikia confirmed that the situation was well under control and it would not cause any obstacle in them hosting the game.

"But the situation is totally normal now and we don't need any additional security forces. We are providing a general security cover like that's been provided for any other international matches in Guwahati. The state government is providing full security arrangements regarding the traffic movements and crowd management."