IND Vs SL | Break was not difficult as it was painless recovery, reveals Jasprit Bumrah

India’s one of the most reliable bowlers across all three formats, Jasprit Bumrah is set to make his way back to competitive cricket after a four-month break due to stress fracture in his lower back. Bumrah mentioned that this forced break was not difficult and also confessed that he has utilised this time-off to build his strength.

"It was not difficult for me as I was never in pain. Not even for a single day. I took it as an opportunity to build my strength," Bumrah told bcci.tv after his first training session with the team.

Even though he was unable to play, he continuously kept ‘track’ of Indian team’s progress.

"I was always keeping a track on what is happening so when you are back in the team, you shouldn't be too far away. When you play continuously, your strength level goes down. Your fitness level can also go down a little bit. So I was looking at how to bring the strength back, how to improve upon the things I wanted to improve.

"So take some time off and return fresh. Be hungry again. So all these things were on top of my mind. I am not looking too far ahead. I wanted to take one match at a time," said Bumrah.

Bumrah thanked the Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun and the whole support staff on keeping a regular update on his rehabilitation and passing on their valuable inputs.

“Very god inputs(from bowling coach Bharat Arun). I was always in touch with the support staff. The team management also kept on asking me what was going on and how was I progressing. Constant monitoring was going on. They asked questions like what do you want to do now that you are back from break," asserted Bumrah.

