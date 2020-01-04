IND vs SL | Assam Cricket Association keen to host an incident-free match

The Baraspara Stadium is Guwahati is set to host the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, January 4. Amidst all the violence that took place due to the Citizenship Amendment Bill, the Assam Cricket Association is leaving no stone unturned in providing safe environment for the game.

There has been a lot of violence in Assam due to the Citizenship Amendment Bill and people have been killed in police firing. Amidst all of this, the hosting of India vs Sri Lanka game seemed improbable but the Assam Cricket Association and the state government are doing their level best to provide a safe environment for the game to proceed without any incidents.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Guwahati Commissioner of Police M.P. Gupta said spectators would be allowed to carry only their money purse, car keys and mobile phones.

“Nothing except these three items will be allowed. Sketch pens and markers will not be allowed,” said ACA secretary Devajit Saikia.

Saikia also said that even though there were protests about the CAA, the ACA was never in doubt whether they would be able to provide a safe environment for the game or not. He claims that they were always confident that things will get normal before the game.

“There was never a situation when the ACA and BCCI were sceptical about the conduct of the match. Everything went as per the plan,” he said.

“We want to hold this match in the best possible way. We have arranged for entertainment. It will be a colourful and vibrant event,” Saikia concluded.