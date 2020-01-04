AUS vs NZ | Wouldn't draw any comparisons with Steve Smith yet, enjoy batting with him, admits Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne’s on-field chemistry with batting partner Steve Smith is beyond comparison, with the duo piling plenty of runs in the past year for Australia. After their partnership in the ongoing Test against the Kiwis, Labuschange opened up about how he would not yet compare himself to Smith.

Yet again, it was Marnus Labuschange and Steve Smith amongst the runs for Australia with the former scoring a double hundred in front of the Sydney faithful. Following his innings on Day 1, the right-hander Labuschagne admitted to the media that he should not be compared to Smith despite the stunning form.

It was his fourth ton in the Australian summer, having reached the triple figures thrice in the series against Pakistan. He re-entered the Test arena as a concussion substitute to none other than Smith himself in the Ashes series when he stepped up in Lords. Since then, in the Australian summer, Labuschagne has gone past Australian record of most runs in a home season with 837 runs under his belt.

"I haven't had time to sit down and think about how the whole year has unfolded, it's been pretty special. This time last year I was sitting here and there was a lot of questions. I'm thankful for the opportunity and scoring runs is always nice. I never take it for granted though, because it can turn very quickly,” said Labuschagne following his innings.

He further went on to add how batting alongside Smith made it a lot easier for him at times with the former skipper taking away all the attention from the bowlers.

"I wouldn't be drawing any comparisons to Steve yet. He's played 73 Tests and averages 63. He's been doing it for a long time and his consistency is amazing," he said.

More or less, Labuschagne has cemented the No.3 spot in the Australian setup which once upon a time was a struggle for the national side. His partnership and camaraderie with Smith was yet again in display on Day 1 of the third New Zealand test.

"Today he showed it again. We do spend a bit of time together and I do enjoy batting with him – watching him go about it and how he figures out different plans. It is nice. Once we're both in we talk about different things out there. Nothing changes, I still love batting with him."