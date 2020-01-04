AUS vs NZ | Matt Henry's name added to New Zealand's long list of injury woes

Just when one thought things could not go more wrong for New Zealand, Matt Henry broke his left thumb and might not be able to bat unless the Black Caps need him. They already were without the services of skipper Kane Williamson along with Henry Nicholls and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for the third Test because of flu.

The Kiwis lost Lockie Ferguson through injury in the first Test and ever since have been on the back foot for the entire series. They will have to gather some courage and willpower in order to try and avoid a series whitewash. Henry was playing in place of Tim Southee who was rested from the team before the long home season against India, where his presence would be vital for the home side. Further, with the experience of Southee missing in the bowling department, the Kiwis had to trust the youngster Henry to make inroads in the third Test.