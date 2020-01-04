AUS vs NZ | Matt Henry's name added to New Zealand's long list of injury woes
Today at 11:30 AM
New Zealand continued to struggle with the fitness of the players as Matt Henry broke his left thumb during the third Test at the SCG against Australia. While he will continue to bowl, he may bat if the team requires him and New Zealand have to try and at least draw the game to avoid a whitewash.
Just when one thought things could not go more wrong for New Zealand, Matt Henry broke his left thumb and might not be able to bat unless the Black Caps need him. They already were without the services of skipper Kane Williamson along with Henry Nicholls and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner for the third Test because of flu.
The Kiwis lost Lockie Ferguson through injury in the first Test and ever since have been on the back foot for the entire series. They will have to gather some courage and willpower in order to try and avoid a series whitewash. Henry was playing in place of Tim Southee who was rested from the team before the long home season against India, where his presence would be vital for the home side. Further, with the experience of Southee missing in the bowling department, the Kiwis had to trust the youngster Henry to make inroads in the third Test.
New Zealand are currently on the back-foot after Australia scored 454 in their first innings thanks to a brilliant double hundred by Marnus Labuschagne. The Kiwis batsman have faltered throughout the Test series and must now take responsibility and bat long in order to expect a positive result from this Test. Henry would only bat if the team requires him to, which essential puts the Kiwi batsmen under more pressure chasing Australia's mammoth first innings total in Sydney.
