Will be part of the T20 squad against England, reveals Dale Steyn

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has reiterated his thoughts of featuring in this year’s T20 World Cup. Steyn who is making an international comeback next month believes his 15 years international cricket experience will benefit the young Proteas pacers in Australia allowing them to grow under him.

The veteran South Africa pacer is set to make a long-awaited return to international cricket next month where he will be a part of the Proteas limited-overs squad against England where the two teams will feature in three T20Is and as many ODIs between February 4 and 16.

"I know I'll be part of (the T20 series against England), that was the last conversation I've had. I get a nice two-week break, then straight into it again," Steyn told cricket.com.au after Melbourne Star’s three-wicket win over Sydney Thunder in the ongoing edition of the BBL.

Steyn is unsure about playing ODIs, however, he is certain to play T20Is regularly. His injury woes have continued for the last few years, especially after a career-threatening shoulder injury during South Africa's tour of Australia in November 2016. Since then, he has featured in just eight Tests, nine ODIs and two T20Is.

"I'll be around for the ODIs - to be honest, I don't know how much I'll play (in the ODIs) … I'll be there for that and then definitely the T20s," he added.

The right-arm pacer retired from Test cricket sighting to prolong his limited-overs game. The 36-year-old has till now featured in five T20 World Cups and is very much clear about his aspiration to play this year’s edition as well.

"That (T20 World Cup) is very much on my agenda. I'm starting to enjoy my cricket a lot more now, I think four overs is a lot easier on the body than the Test matches are," revealed Steyn.

He believes his 15 years of international experience will help the young South Africa pacers to get advice during the T20 World Cup.

"I think it's important to have that (experienced) figure around in the dressing room. KG (Kagiso Rabada) is very young - to lead the attack at 24, and the next bowlers to come in are all younger than him, I think he needs somebody that's there that is experienced, to look around and he knows he's not the only one there."

He has made it clear about shouldering the responsibility in the important tournament.

"So I'm putting my hand up for that and then I'll wait and see how selections go. After the MSL (Mzansi Super League) that we played, there were a lot of players that came out - some fantastic bowlers."