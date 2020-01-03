Warmups are overrated and absolute garbage, reveals Shane Warne

Shane Warne following England’s misfortune with the Rory Burns injury admitted that warmups are overrated and called it absolute garbage. The English opener injured his left ankle while playing football in the warmup pre-game while attempting a shot before he suffered ligament damage to his ankle.

However, miseries did not stop there as Rory Burns’ injury meant that the away side would field the pair of Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley for the first time. England were already handicapped going into the game, with flu taking over the camp making several players unfit for the Test.

“Warm ups have been overrated for a long, long period of time. Everyone goes out onto the ground, they warm up and they run around and do these silly little ladders and all that absolute rubbish that’s not going to help you for the day,” Warne told Fox Cricket.

“Get to the ground later, have a bigger sleep in, get to the swimming pool, get out and play. You don’t need all that absolute garbage at warm ups,” he added.

Further, England and Wales Cricket Board has confirmed that the opener will not take further part in the Test series and will be sent home for further scans.

“He has been ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa Test series and will return home for further assessment and treatment at the earliest convenience,” the statement read.