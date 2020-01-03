Want to become a player who can bat and bowl in any situation, attests Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube is hopeful of giving consistent performances for India, and deliver with bat and ball whenever the team requires him to. Dube was impressive in the T20 series against West Indies where he scored a half century and also showed glimpses of his knack of taking wickets at crucial points.

All the hype around Shivam Dube was increasing when he was snapped up by RCB last year, as the big-hitting all-rounder had just come off a successful season in the Mumbai T20 League where he had smashed five sixes in an over off the bowling of Pravin Tambe. However, Dube had a poor IPL and had to make an impact in India A's tour to West Indies.

And he obliged, putting in impressive performances in the tour, and that earned him his maiden call-up for India in the T20 series against Bangladesh. Although he failed to impress there with the bat, he excelled with the ball and in the following series versus the Windies, impressed with the bat. He is now hopeful that he will be able to contribute to the team whenever the team would need him to.

“I don’t mind whether I bat at No.3 or 7. I want to be someone who can bat anywhere and a bowler who can bowl in every situation,” Dube was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times

“I don’t know about being a finisher with the bat. I’d be happy to play any role for the team,” he added.

Initially seen as a replacement of Hardik Pandya, Dube does not see himself that way as he believes that he needs to give his best to the team and not worry about his selection or whether he will have a place when Hardik returns to the team.

“I’m here to perform for India. I don’t think about any competition with Hardik. He’s one of the best around. But I don’t see him as a competitor," he asserted.

“I just look at my game, where I need to improve, give that little bit extra to become a top all-rounder who can win matches for India,” Dube concluded.