VIDEO | Matt Renshaw left heartbroken as Jack Prestwidge no-ball cancels stunning no-look one-handed catch

Usually, when a wicket falls off a no-ball, it’s the bowler who’s usually left gutted, but in today’s BBL encounter, it was the fielder’s heart that got broken into a million pieces. Matt Renshaw took an outrageous single-handed catch, only for it to be ruled out due to the bowler overstepping.

Matt Renshaw, the chubby, resilient kid who could bat through an entire day without scoring a run, transforming into a T20 specialist is a story not many of us would have seen coming, but such is cricket these days and we, as fans, have to live with it. He has been a revelation in the Big Bash League this season, averaging close to 40 with the bat and sporting an economy rate of 7.00 with the ball, whilst also picking up three wickets.

After striking a 17-ball 30 with the bat and accounting for the scalp of D’Arcy Short with the ball, it seemed like Renshaw could do no wrong today, versus the Hurricanes in Hobart. But sometimes, just when you think your day cannot get better, it does, and as was the case with Renshaw. On the fourth ball of 18th over, with the match all but over, young quick Jack Prestwidge, who was bowling his first over of the game, banged in a short-delivery towards the body of Qais Ahmad, who swatted the ball towards long leg.

The fielder at the deep, Matt Renshaw, initially seemed to have lost sight of the ball and it looked like it was going to evade him. But then, out of nowhere, the Queenslander, pedaling backwards, plucked the ball out of thin air with an out-stretched right hand, whilst not looking at the ball. Astonishingly, the ball stuck to his hand and after knowing what he’d just done, Renshaw just posed in disbelief, giving the classic ‘I don’t know how I did that’ look. Everyone - including the players and the commentators - went berserk after the catch, but little they did know what was going to follow.

And whilst the Brisbane players were in the hangover of the celebration, the on-field umpire asked the batsman to stand his ground to check for the no-ball. And yes, you guessed it right. The unthinkable happened - Jack Prestwidge had overstepped, and by some distance, denying Renshaw what was perhaps the best catch of this BBL season so far. And while the 23-year-old did not show any emotion on the outside, you could sense that his heart was shattered into a million pieces.

Oh, poor Renners! Why would you do that, Mr. Prestwidge?

