Spoke to Misbah-ul-Haq about Haris Rauf's national team inclusion, reveals Waqar Younis

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis in an interview mentioned that he has already spoken to Misbah-ul-Haq on Haris Rauf’s progress and his inclusion in the national team. The uncapped Pakistan pacer became the first bowler to pick up 10 wickets from his first three matches in BBL history.

Uncapped Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been making the headlines with his sensational show with the ball in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20. The 26-year-old became the first bowler to pick up 10 wickets from his first three matches in BBL history and many experts have urged Misbah-ul-Haq who dons the head coach cum chief selector role, to pick Haris for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan bowling coach and bowling maestro Waqar Younis said that he was very impressed with Rauf’s performances in Pakistan Super League(PSL) and BBL. Further, with the pace bowler being eligible to play for the national side, Waqar wants the selectors to waste no time and give the player a well-deserved cap ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“I watched him at the Pakistan Super League and was impressed by him. He possesses pace, he’s a smart bowler who is aggressive which I really like about him and I’m really glad that he has done well at the Big Bash League. He’s a strong lad, who has been working very hard on his fitness and he bowls a really good slower-ball," Waqar said in an interview, reported PakPassion.

Waqar revealed that he has had a word with Misbah-ul-Haq for the young pacer’s inclusion in the Pakistan team. With the bowler knowing the conditions really well in Australia and with the Aussies struggling to cope with his speed, the right-arm pacer might very well feature in the plans for Pakistan.

I’ve spoken to Misbah-ul-Haq about him and we are thinking about bringing him into our pack of pace-bowlers, working with him and hopefully we can push him into the Pakistan team soon,” Waqar concluded.