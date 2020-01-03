Sourav Ganguly made 2004 Pakistan tour happen, as President he can do it again, claims Rashid Latif

Rashid Latif revealed that it was Sourav Ganguly who played a big role in making the 2004 India tour of Pakistan happen and now the former Pakistan captain wants the BCCI President to help PCB resume bilateral series between India and Pakistan. The two teams last played a bilateral series in 2013.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan, which was deemed to be the fiercest in the cricketing world, is now only down to ICC championships and is hence losing its charm. Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif recalling the memorable 2004 India tour of Pakistan as he credited former India skipper and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly for his role in setting it up.

Latif revealed that it was Ganguly who convinced BCCI and other players, who were reluctant, for the tour. It was a tour to remember for India having won both the Test and ODI series.

“In 2004, when the BCCI was reluctant to tour Pakistan, it was (Sourav) Ganguly, who persuaded the BCCI and players.It was a highly memorable tour for India as they managed to win big here after a long gap,” Latif was quoted as saying by ‘The Nation’.

Latif urged Ganguly and PCB to work together and resume bilateral cricket between the two subcontinent powerhouses. The former Pakistan international believes it will be helpful in strengthening ties between the nations which has been worsening lately.

“As a cricketer and BCCI President, Ganguly can help (Ehsan) Mani and the PCB. Unless full-fledged Pakistan-India bilateral series resumes, things won’t improve for both countries. The world wants to see Pak-India playing cricket," Latif believes.

“PCB CEO Wasim Khan should also play his active part to ensure top cricket-playing nations come and tour Pakistan as it will help Pakistan cricket and local players,” he concluded.