Scrapping leg-bye rule better for cricket, feels Mark Waugh

Former Australia great Mark Waugh while criticising the leg bye rule questioned that why should the batsman get a run when he was unable to hit the ball. Waugh erupted while commentating in a BBL game as he suggested to scrap the rule after a Thunder batsman was awarded runs when struck on the pad.

Legendary Australian batter Mark Waugh suggested a radical change in the rules of the sport across formats as he didn’t shy away from taking a dig at the person who coined it. Waugh erupted over the leg byes rule while commentating in Big Bash League (BBL) encounter between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders.

It was a couple of leg bye runs awarded to Thunder batsman Alex Ross which infuriated the former great. Waugh didn’t hesitate from suggesting that the rule should be scrapped from all formats as it didn’t make any sense.

“You know what, I’ve got a rule change in all cricket: No leg-byes, especially in T20s. That should not be two runs. Why do you get runs? You missed the ball,” Waugh said during commentary for Fox Cricket broadcast

“And I’m changing it. I know it is. It doesn’t mean it’s right though. Why should you get a run? I know it’s a part of the game. But can we change it for the better? All cricket.”

Just a couple of overs later, Thunders were benefited with four more leg byes as Ross was again struck on the pads. The moment did not go down well with Waugh who took a dig at the person who would have coined the rule.

“There you, there’s more runs off the pad. The idea of batting is to hit the ball. Whoever made this rule up was a pretty ordinary batsman I’d say back in the heyday, back in the early 1900s,” he said.