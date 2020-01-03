SA vs ENG | Rory Burns ruled out of South Africa tour with ankle injury

England opener Rory Burns will miss the remainder of the South Africa tour due to an ankle injury that he sustained during a practice football session. His absence is a huge dent to England as they already have several players unwell and not available for match selection ahead of the second Test.

England already have had absentees for selection in the first Test in the form of Ollie Pope, Jack Leach, etc. who were down with illness, and the absence of the 29-year-old Burns comes as a body blow to the team. He was one of the few in-form players for England and had scored a gritty 84 in the second innings at Centurion.

Although the return of Ollie Pope is a boost for England, Jofra Archer pulling out of bowling practice is another blow to them as he, too, is doubtful to be fit in time for the second Test at Cape Town.

South Africa lead 1-0 in the series after winning the first Test by 107 runs and England will be hoping to make a strong comeback in the second Test despite the long list of injuries and illness that they have.