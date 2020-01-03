SA vs ENG | England ban football warm-ups after Rory Burns injury

England Cricket Board have banned football as a warm up activity before training sessions as Rory Burns is ruled out of the series for a football injury during training. The decision came on the back of the fact that previously numerous players have been injured while playing football in training.

As England has suffered yet another blow, which is rather a serious one, on their South Africa tour with inform opener Rory Burns ruled out of the series with an ankle ligament injury. The opener, who has amassed 91 runs in the first two innings of the series, injured the injury after landing awkwardly while playing football during a training session.

The injury triggered England’s team management to ban football from training sessions. According to ESPNCricinfo, it was Ashley Giles and Chris Silverwood's collective decision to do away with football warm-ups. According to them, this activity has been a source of injuries which includes the likes of Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson and Joe Denly amongst others in the list of victims.

The team management is yet to decide whether to name a replacement for the opener with Jonny Bairstow as the only reserve batsman in the squad. With the English squad size already 18 by now, a replacement isn’t likely but if considered Dawid Malan, James Vince and Keaton Jennings will be the players hoping for a call up.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer may also have played his final game in the series. He will undergo a second scan on his sore right elbow on Friday after the first one proved inconclusive.