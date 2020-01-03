Rohit Sharma lays foundation for international cricket stadium and training centre in Hyderabad

Named as ‘Rohit Sharma Cricket Stadium’, the facility will help the young Heartfulness practitioners to hone their cricketing skills. He was accompanied by his wife Ritika, who keenly understood how Heartfulness meditation system worked and undertook a meditation session from Daaji himself.

It was day with a difference when master of the willow Rohit Sharma, who is exclusively managed by IMG Reliance, met the spiritual master Kamlesh Patel (also known as Daaji), https://www.daaji.org/ the guide of Heartfulness at the global headquarters of Heartfulness in Kanha Shantivanam, Chegur, Hyderabad. As a part of his day long trip which included getting oriented about Heartfulness Meditation practises, Rohit Sharma laid the foundation stone for the cricket stadium and training centre to be used by the students of the Heartfulness Learning Centre.

The Heartfulness Cricket Stadium - ‘Rohit Sharma Cricket Stadium’ - is one amongst several infrastructural facilities being made available for the students of Heartfulness Learning centre and will allow them to train and play matches amongst themselves as well as competing teams. The cricket stadium will be 138 meters in diameters.

Commenting on the development Daaji, Guide of Heartfulness said, “Rohit Sharma like all great achievers in the world, is an example of what the human mind is capable of doing when it becomes focussed. It is quite apt for a cricketer of his like to lay the foundation stone for the cricket stadium here and I am confident that some of students of Heartfulness learning centre, inspired as they are by his visit would one day emulate his feats. I am also delighted that he has embraced Heartfulness meditation and this should also inspire many more to turn to meditation as a way of life to bring about balance in their lives.”

Rohit Sharma accompanied by his wife Ritika Rohit Sharma, keenly understood how Heartfulness meditation system worked and undertook a meditation session from Daaji himself. Commenting on the same Rohit Sharma said, “As soon as I entered Kanha Shantivanam I felt an environment of positivity. It’s very true when you are close to nature there is so much positivity and meditation will be more impactful. My experience with heartfulness meditation has been amazing and I felt so light and so positive. There is so much negativity around and we need to increase positivity and meditation can certainly help.”

Rohit Sharma further said, “I want to bring some of my teammates to this place, one as a pristine getaway and two as a place for meditation. This is the perfect place for the same. I do want to send my message across that I know they are kids and youth and want to have fun but it’s important that meditation has to be on the top of the list that is how one can be aligned and stay in the game and can make the right decision and it is very important to be in the zone.”

The other activities undertaken by Rohit included a tour of Green Kanha, plantation of a tree, demonstrating of astounding feats of cognitive skills by Brighter Minds Students ( that included solving of Rubik cubes, reading of text books, identifying colours of the balls - all this while the students were blindfolded), interacting with hundreds of practitioners of Heartfulness and extensive discussions with Daaji on various aspects of human excellence.

Research and learning, sustainability, meditation & yoga and sports form a large part of focus at the pristine and sprawling 1400 - acre Kanha Shantivanam be it for the followers of Heartfulness meditation or children and students of the Heartfulness Learning centre.