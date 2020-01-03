Reports | Shubman Gill forces umpire to overturn decision in Ranji Trophy

Today at 12:19 PM
Shubman Gill playing for Punjab in their encounter against Delhi on Friday morning abused the umpire after being given out only for the umpire to overturn the decision. Following this, the reports added that Delhi skipper Nitish Rana was unhappy with the decision and walked off the field with team.
The Punjab-Delhi encounter at IS Bindra Stadium at Mohali saw one of the worst decisions given thus far in the Ranji Trophy this season. After being given out by the umpire in the game, Shubman Gill walked only till the umpire to give him an earful about the decision that he had just made in the encounter. According to reports from a Times of India journalist, the Delhi team were clearly not happy with the decision made by the debuting umpire Paschim Pathak.
The decision to overturn the decision did not go well with the Delhi team, with reports adding that Nitish Rana and the Delhi team walked off the field to have a conversation with the match referee. Following the intervention from the match referee, the game resumed with Gill taking strike and shortly was dismissed after having scored 23 runs off 41 balls edging one behind to Anuj Rawat.
Currently, in the standings, Punjab are at the top of the Elite A and B with 17 points while their opposition Delhi sits in the 11th spot with seven points.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.