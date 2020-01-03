Reports | Shubman Gill forces umpire to overturn decision in Ranji Trophy

The Punjab-Delhi encounter at IS Bindra Stadium at Mohali saw one of the worst decisions given thus far in the Ranji Trophy this season. After being given out by the umpire in the game, Shubman Gill walked only till the umpire to give him an earful about the decision that he had just made in the encounter. According to reports from a Times of India journalist, the Delhi team were clearly not happy with the decision made by the debuting umpire Paschim Pathak.